Sachin Tendulkar spends time with Bharat Army in UK!

The Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar recently visited London where he added yet another award to his collection, as he was honoured with the prestigious Fellowship Award.

For Bharat Army, a team of enthusiastic Team India fans in UK, it was a day to remember.

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar spent the afternoon with them, discussing his game, the experience of playing at Kia Oval and his upcoming movie, ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’.

UK based award winning film maker James Erskine who is the director of the film was also present at the interaction along with producer Ravi Bhagchandka.

The film is all set for a worldwide release on May 26th, and is one of the most-awaited sports film of the year.

Sachin Tendulkar has paved his way, with his umpteen effort and accomplishments to become a legendary cricket star in a country, where cricket is not a game but rather considered as a religion.The much awaited biographical drama, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, traces the monumental journey of Sachin Tendulkar who ruled the pitch for 24 years carrying the hopes and aspirations of a billion people as he smashed records to attain his iconic position in cricket.

Producer Ravi Bhagchandka shares, “Sachin has made us proud repeatedly, as he gave the nation numerous occasions to celebrate. Sachin was more than a cricketer, he was the embodiment of a nation coming to life.”The makers have put together the Sachin Anthem as a tribute to the ace cricketer, Sachin, on behalf of the entire country.