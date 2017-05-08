Sachin Tendulkar has paved his way, with his umpteen effort and accomplishments to become a legendary cricket star in a country, where cricket is not a game but rather considered as a religion.

The much awaited biographical drama, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, traces the monumental journey of Sachin Tendulkar who ruled the pitch for 24 years carrying the hopes and aspirations of a billion people as he smashed records to attain his iconic position in cricket.

After receiving an overwhelming response for the trailer, the makers of Sachin: A Billion Dreams are all set to release the Sachin Anthem which will give the flavor of the fandom of one of the best cricketer of our nation, Sachin Tendulkar.

The chants of ‘Sachin-Sachin’ with appreciable decibel levels, echoing in unison throughout the stadium, had become customary each time Sachin played on the field. The chants brought the country together time and again and even after his retirement his fandom remains untouched and continues.

Producer Ravi Bhagchandka shares, “Sachin has made us proud repeatedly, as he gave the nation numerous occasions to celebrate. Sachin was more than a cricketer, he was the embodiment of a nation coming to life.”

The makers have put together the Sachin Anthem as a tribute to the ace cricketer, Sachin, on behalf of the entire country.

The Sachin Anthem will be unveiled by the master blaster himself at an elaborate event. Interestingly, AR Rahman will join Sachin to unveil the Sachin Anthem.

Produced by Ravi Bhagchandka of 200 Not Out and Shrikant Bhasi of Carnival Motion Pictures, and helmed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine, ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams‘ is all set to release on 26th May 2017.