Recently, we saw a series of new trailers released for the upcoming summer releases. Interestingly, there has been a good mix of romance, sports drama and comedy when it comes to the genres of the new releases.

We recently ran a poll on Koimoi, asking readers to tell us which recent trailer did they enjoy the most and the results are now out. One would call it surprising but the trailer of Sachin: A Billion Dreams, which is a docu-drama on the life of Cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar, received most votes amongst the given options of Half Girlfriend, Raabta, Hindi Medium and Meri Pyaari Bindu.

The film starring Sachin Tendulkar himself, chronicles his life in terms of milestones created and also the controversies he was a part of. Not just Sachin’s fans but Cricket fans in general itself showered a lot of love on the trailer of this film.

Coming close second is the trailer of Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend. The film is based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel by the same name. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles, the film’s romantic element certainly seems to have hit the right chord with the Bollywood fans. If that’s any less, the soundtrack of Half Girlfriend is expected to be one major hit.

From the other new trailers that had released, Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium received almost the same votes as Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Raabta.

Unfortunately, there were hardly any takers for Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, Meri Pyaari Bindu. Looks like, the five teaser theme did not work for this film since, it hardly created any buzz among the audience. In spite of fresh pairing and YRF banner, there’s something missing for this film.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, Half Girlfriend, Hindi Medium and Meri Pyaari Bindu are all set to release in May while Raabta hits the theaters in June.