Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic Sachin: A Billions Dream which released recently has now become tax-free in Delhi. The biopic has already become tax-free in Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

The film based on the life of India’s master blaster Sachin Tendulkar has been garnered with a lot of appreciation and accolades from across the country.

The film sketching Sachin’s life on the silver screen not only takes the viewers down the memory lane but also gives an insight into the personal life of the cricketer. The nation that knew Sachin Tendulkar as the God of Cricket came in close contact with Sachin Tendulkar as a son, brother, husband, father as a person.

‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams‘ has released all over India and abroad in over 2800 screens. It is directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka of 200NotOut and Dr. Shrikant Bhasi of Carnival Pictures.

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman’s son A.R. Ameen made his singing debut in Hindi with “Sachin: A Billion Dreams“. Ameen, has sung the song “Mard Maratha”.

Rahman, who is also the music composer for the film, took to Twitter where he shared the YouTube link to his son’s song, which also features singer Anjali Gaikwad. “AR Ameen’s Hindi debut featuring Anjali Gaikwad,” Rahman posted on Twitter on Monday.

Ameen has also sung for filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film “OK Kanmani“, English film “Couples Retreat” and Telugu film “Nirmala Convent”.

In terms of a docu-drama, the film has is performing decently at the box office,

despite facing competition from films like Half Girlfriend, Hindi Medium and Baahubali 2, which are feature films.