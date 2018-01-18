Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh says his multilingual film Saaho, which also stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, is shaping up really well.

“Saaho is shaping up really well. It is a bit difficult to shoot for that film because at one time, you have to shoot for Hindi, Tamil and Telugu as it’s a multilingual film. But I am learning a lot during the course of its shooting,” Neil said at the celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar launch 2018 on Wednesday here.

Neil will also be seen playing a pivotal role in “Firrkie”.

“About 75 percent shoot of Firrkie has been completed. It has been a very good shoot. We don’t realise how time flies when you are busy shooting,” he said.

“The entire team of ‘Firrkie’ bonded really well on the sets. I am working with (actor) Karan Singh Grover in that film so (actress) Bipasha (Basu) also came there at the shooting location. I have worked with Bipasha earlier. (Actress) Sandeepa Dhar is also there in our film so, I feel ‘Firrkie’ is shaping up really well,” he added.

Commenting on Ratnani’s calendar, Neil said: “My favourite will be (superstar) Shah Rukh (Khan) sir’s photograph because it’s very dark and I like dark stuff. It’s very different to see him like that.”

“I liked (actors) Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan’s shots. I also like (actress) Sonakshi’s (Sinha) picture in which she is looking very different.”

Actors like Rekha, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Singh Grover, Karan Kundra, Sonal Chauhan, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sunny Leone, Surveen Chawla and Anupam Kher also attended the event.