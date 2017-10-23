First look of Prabhas’ upcoming magnum opus Saaho and we can’t help but keep staring it in awe. Look it for yourself and decide whether or not it’s jaw-droppingly amazing.

Prabhas always thought he was too shy to emote in front of the camera and had planned a career in the hospitality sector. But not only did he enter showbiz, but attained global fame with the Baahubali film franchise. The actor says he still gets conscious at public events — and is learning the art of handling stardom.

In the first look, Prabhas looks absolutely picture-perfect. Check out the poster here:

“I am still shy when I go to interviews. I want a lot of people to come and watch my film but I can’t face (that many) people,” Prabhas told to IANS.

“After being in the industry for 13-14 years now, I still don’t know how to handle stardom. My fans feel bad that their hero doesn’t come out so much. I’m better than before, and trying to improve,” he added.

Saaho will mark Shraddha Kapoor’s Telugu debut. The film has being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Prabhas, apparently, also has a period love story in his kitty.

Directed by Sujeeth, the project also stars Neil Nithin Mukesh playing the antagonist in this Rs. 150 crore action extravaganza, which will be simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam as well.

According to Sujeeth, a large chunk of the film’s budget will be spent on action.

“The scale on which it is being made, a major budget will be spent on some extravagant action scenes. Although it will be a commercial outing, we are attempting something new and I would like to keep that as a surprise element,” Sujeeth told IANS.

International stuntman Kenny Bates, popular for his work on films such as Die Hard and Transformers, has been brought on board.

“Kenny will be supervising the action scenes. We have already finalised locations in Abu Dhabi and some places in Europe where shooting will be done extensively,” he said.