Sa Re Ga Ma Pa replaces The Kapil Sharma Show as the No 1 non-fiction show in India. Koimoi explores reasons

It’s time to worry for Kapil Sharma and his team. The Kapil Sharma Show was doing perfectly well as the No 1 non-fiction show in the country. Wait, did we just mention ‘was’? Yes, we did. Because Kapil’s comedy show on Sony TV has been replaced from its #1 position, thanks to another immensely popular programme Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. The singing reality show is not just ruling charts but also ruling hearts of hundreds of people across the country and is presently the No 1 non-fiction show in the country!

What went wrong with The Kapil Sharma Show? Why this slip from its position? While brainstorming for reasons, we felt, of late there have been too many celebs visiting the sets, which might have reduced the charm to a certain extent. What do viewers feel? Mumbai-based businessman Sailesh Kataria, who is a regular viewer of the show, expressed, “I have been watching the show from the very first episode. But these days I watch it only for Dr Mashoor Gulati (Sunil Grover). That man is really talented! Other than him, I feel the show has become a bit monotonous. It can be easily called The Sunil Grover Show. Also, Kapil isn’t doing much on the show. He wears the same expression in almost every scene. There has to be a thrill, something new, to keep the viewer glued.”

Mass Communication student Abhilasha said, “Earlier, the show used to be a stress buster for me but these days it has become a bit monotonous. Celebs are coming, all that is fine but what is new in it? Also, it is not that funny anymore.”

Is this the reason why many loyalists of the show are turning to other programmes to entertain themselves?

Also, it shouldn’t come as a surprise why Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has bagged the number 1 spot. Music reality shows have had a great response from the Indian audience ever since their inception and if there are child contestants on board, then love and blessings shower on them. After all, there is no dearth of talented kids in our country! Also, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has its own set of loyal audience.

So, it’s time for Kapil Sharma to think of something fresh to restore his show to its former position.