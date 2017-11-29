S Durga Director: “The Revocation Of The Censor Certificate Is Part Of The Larger Conspiracy”

The plot surrounding the non-inclusion of Sanal Sasidharan’s S Durga at the IFFI has just gotten more complicated.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has decided to revoke the film’s censor certificate allegedly for a contravention of guidelines.

IFFI jury’s acting chairperson Rahul Rawail said, “The censor certificate for Sexy Durga has been revoked, so there was no question of the film being screened at IFFI. The director Sanal Sasidharan had been asked to change the film’s title from Sexy Durga to S Durga. He has put three ‘X’s after the ‘S’ in the word ‘Sexy’. This amounts to a serious contravention of the rules and he could go to be legally answerable for this flouting of rules.”

Rawail says he had a problem with the film’s title from the word go. “Why did he call his film Sexy Durga to begin with? This was an unnecessary provocation. Then when he was asked to change the title, he put three ‘X’s which are very suggestive. Now he must apply for a certificate all over again.”

Sasidharan says he has broken no rules. “The revocation of the censor certificate is part of the larger conspiracy to smother the common man’s voice. We see it all around us these days. Now it’s come to us filmmakers. I am being accused of contravening the rules.”

“But the 3 ‘X’s are the only way I could change the title without having to bear the expenses of getting new publicity posters done. I am sorry, but there is no contravention. This is nothing but a final attempt to stop my film from being screened at the IFFI. They have succeeded in stopping my film. But we should all be worried about the future of democracy in our country.”

Sasidharan intends to continue his fight. “Let’s see when the CBFC will issue a new certificate for my film. I can’t say I’m enjoying this silly game. But I will see it to its logical end.”