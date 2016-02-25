Surprise, surprise! The first look of Akshay Kumar from his upcoming film Rustom has been released by the actor today morning. Khiladi Kumar is seen essaying the role of an Indian Navy Officer in the film and we must say he looks dapper in the uniform.

Akshay tweeted saying, “Decorated officer.Devoted family man.Defending his honour.His name? RUSTOM.Know his story on 12 Aug #RustomFirstLook”

Check out the first look right here:

Directed by debutante Tinu Suresh Desai, Rustom also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta, Sachin Khedekar, Pavan Malhotra, Parmeet Sethi, Arjan Bajwa, Kanwaljit Singh, and Brijendra Kala in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on 12th August 2016.