‘RunningShaadi.com’ becomes the second film after ‘Kaabil’ to make it to Pakistan’

The Pakistan Film Producers Association chairman Syed Noor, on 19th December 2016 lifted the self imposed ban on Indian movies to release in Pakistan which lasted for almost two months.

However, the cinema houses’ owners claimed to not have completely banned the Indian films. The Director Aadil Mandviwala revoked the suspension as a cinema guild. Ever since the upliftment, the first film to make it through has been Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in lead roles. Kaabil opened in 2700 cinemas with its release on 25th January 2017. It was screened in Pakistan on 2nd February, 2017, marking the first film after the Uri terror attack and it’s aftermath.

The second release is to be Amit Roy’s ‘’RunningShaadi’’ starring Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh. The film is to release on 17th February in India. There is a release on the same date of the film ‘The Ghazi Attack’, another movie which has Taapsee Pannu in it. However, RunningShaadi is said to mark the second film release after the ban in Pakistan for the movie lovers out there, and a step towards a wider cinema in the neighbouring countries.

Speaking about it, director Amit Roy said, “I think it’s a good way forward because just banning all things that the two nations enjoy about each other is not going to move our relationship forward. We enjoy many of the same things and the people of both our nations are made from the same grain. So why let the politics chosen by the select few determine the common mans desire on either side to communicate and enjoy each other’s cultures. I completely welcome this decision by our friends in Pakistan to release our film and I hope they enjoy this film”.

Adding to his thoughts, co-producer, Vikram Malhotra said, “We are delighted that RunningShaadi will release in Pakistan. The film is an endearing entertainer, especially for the youth and I am sure that audience across the world will enjoy this quirky yet meaningful story.”