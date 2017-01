Check out the first look poster of the upcoming romantic comedy film Running Shaadi.com.

The poster features lead characters – Amit Sadh and Taapsee Pannu. The film is a unique, endearing romantic comedy from the heart of small-town India, which unfolds as two young boys come up with 1 big idea.

Check out this poster right here:

Directed by Amit Roy, the film is presented by Couching Tiger Motion Pictures and Rising Sun Films. It is set to hit the screens on 3rd February, 2017.