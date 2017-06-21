Rumours Aside, Ranbir-Katrina Very Much Open To Work Together Again!

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif fans can rejoice now as the ex-couple has decided that they will be working together again! When reports had emerged that Kat has refused to work with Ranbir in future, many fans of the Jagga Jasoos stars were left heartbroken. But now it’s time for them to smile!

In an earlier interview, Kat was asked if she would want to work with Ranbir after Jagga Jasoos, to which she had replied, “It’s very difficult. People now have proof that he is a very trying and testing person. Ranbir has also gestured to me to not work on a film together. It will never happen again.”

And hence the media had reported that the ex-lovers are not willing to share screen space again. However, in a recent interview, Ranbir has cleared the confusion and said that Katrina was ‘misquoted’. Talking to a leading news channel the actor has said that he was having a Facebook chat with Katrina, during which, he cracked a joke on her and she cracked it back on him. He further clarified that reports of Katrina refusing to work with him were ‘not true’.

Trending :

Ranbir was also all praises for his former lady love and Jagga Jasoos co-star Katrina Kaif. He expressed sharing an amazing ‘creative partnership’ with her and how much he loves working with her. He also said that Kat has ‘gracefully’ allowed him to shine whenever he has worked with her and she has increased his stardom despite being a bigger star herself.

Would Katrina like to come back to Ranbir’s life, with who she was in a relationship for 6 years? From Ranbir’s words, we can clearly see that the Kapoor lad is showering praises for his ex-girlfriend and he seems to be super impressed with her. Do we smell the possibility of a patch-up anytime soon?