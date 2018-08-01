Rs 3000 Crore In 10 Years – Will Salman Khan Attain This HUMONGOUS FEAT With Bharat?

To say that Salman Khan has recorded a historic run this decade would be an understatement. Right from the trade to the audience have labelled the current run of Salman Khan as one of the best ever seen by a Hindi film star. And deserving so. The superstar has created several records in the last 8 years, which includes the consistency of delivering 13 back to back Rs 100 crore earners. The trade believes that this is one record that will stand unchallenged for years to come, and given the pace at which Khan is working, it wouldn’t be surprising if he soon becomes the only actor to have the unique record of having 15 films in the Rs 100 crore club, and that too consecutive.

This decade, Salman Khan achieved everything i.e. record opening, record weekend, and record week one, and the only thing he is yet to attain is an all time grosser. Out of the 14 releases this decade, 9 of them proved to be “Blockbusters” whereas 1 i.e. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo proved to be a Hit. The four other films i.e. Veer, Jai Ho, Tubelight and Race 3 failed to do as well as expected. In-fact, films like Jai Ho, Tubelight and Race 3 raked in over Rs 100 at the Box-Office but are considered as under-performers due to the high standards set by Salman Khan. To add to that, the price that the distributors paid to buy the film was not justified by the theatrical collection of the above 3 films.

Be it on-screen or off-screen, Salman Khan is one persona who never fails to hit the headlines. His stardom has been compared with few of the biggest superstars from the past like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Rajesh Khanna, which in itself proves his hold over the audience. Salman Khan this decade has a blend of both volume of releases as well as high magnitude of hits, which makes the achievement even better. While most of the blockbusters starring Khan came during the festive season of Eid, one can’t deny the fact that it is Khan who created this festival and made it his own.

The aggregate collections of these 14 films by Salman stands at an earth-shattering total of Rs 2603 crores. The average collection per film is Rs 186.07 crores, and this is one factor which shows how consistent Salman has been in delivering the big grosser. With just a year and a half left for the conclusion of this decade, we are left wondering if Khan would surpass the humongous Rs 3000 crore mark at the Box-Office in a span of merely 10 years or no. To achieve this phenomenon, Khan’s next release Bharat directed by Ali Abbas Zafar should rake in Rs 397 crores or more at the domestic Box-Office in India. Basically, as things stand today, it needs to emerge an All Time Grosser in the Hindi belt to enable Khan to surpass the prestigious mark. And coincidentally, All Time Grosser is the only feat that Salman has not achieved this decade.

Collections of Salman Khan Films this decade:

Veer: Rs 37.50 crore

Dabangg: Rs 141 crore

Ready: Rs 120 crore

Bodyguard: Rs 145 crore

Ek Tha Tiger: Rs 198 crore

Dabangg 2: Rs 158.50 crore

Jai Ho: Rs 111 crore

Kick: Rs 233 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 321 crore

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: Rs 208 crore

Sultan: Rs 301 crore

Tubelight: Rs 122 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 339 crore

Race 3: Rs 168 crore

Total: Rs 2603 crore

