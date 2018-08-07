Rowdy Akshay Kumar Gathers 20 Million Followers On Instagram

Actor Akshay Kumar has scored over 20 million followers on Instagram and has thanked fans for adding to the number.

The “Rowdy Rathore” shared a video of himself with streamers and captioned it: “Wondering what am I celebrating… You all… Delighted to share, we are now a family of 20 million ‘Akkians’ on Instagram. Thank you for being there with me as we cross such milestones together. Love and prayers.”

Akshay, an avid social media user, will next be seen in “Gold“, a sports biography.

“Gold” is a sports drama directed by Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment. It also features Amit Sadh and will mark the Bollywood debut of popular TV actress Mouni Roy.

The film is about India’s first Olympic medal — for hockey — as a free nation in 1948 at the 14th Olympic Games at London. It will release on August 15.