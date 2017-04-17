Ronnie Screwvala Signs Abhishek Bachchan & Irrfan Khan For His Next Production

Producer Ronnie Screwvala, who had taken an exit from the entertainment world is all set to comeback with his own production house.

Reportedly, Ronnie has signed Abhishek Bachchan and Irrfan Khan for his upcoming untitled project. The film will be a light-hearted rom-com and will be directed by Akarsh Khurana. The script of the film has been written by Akarsh along with Hussain Dalal.

Apparently, the film will feature Abhishek and Irrfan as friends, who are forced to go on a road trip due to some unavoidable circumstances.

The leading lady of the film is not finalized yet, but the makers are planning to cast a fresh face for the film.

The untitled film is slated to go on floors in the early next year.

Before this untitled project, Ronnie is producing Love Per Square Foot which stars Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar in lead roles.

The film marks the directorial debut of Anand Tiwari.

Apart from this, Abhishek Bachchan has three more projects. The actor will begin work with his own production Lefty, which will be helmed by Prabhu Dheva. He has also signed Nishikant Kamath’s next untitled film and Priyadarshan’s next as well.

Lefty is reportedly a sci-fi thriller. Reports suggest, it will be like Ghajini and deals with an eccentric left-handed guy.

The screenplay of Lefty is being helmed by Kona Venkat, who has previously written Salman Khan’s Ready and has also scripted Boney Kapoor’s Mom.

On the other hand, Irrfan Khan will be next seen in Saket Chaudhary’s Hindi Medium. The film also stars Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh in key roles. The film is set to hit the screens on 12th May and will clash with Meri Pyaari Bindu and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sarkar 3 at the box office.