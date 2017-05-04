He is playing Subhash Nagre’s (Amitabh Bachchan) right-hand man in the third installment of Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar franchise. Ahead of Sarkar 3’s release, Ronit Roy opens up on working with the megastar, why he essays negative roles, whether nepotism exists in Bollywood and more…

What got you into this film (Sarkar 3)?

Ram Gopal Varma and Shri Amitabh Bachchan. They cast me. Also, as an actor, when you get to work with these two names together, you don’t say no! So it’s a matter of great excitement and pride for me.

How different is Sarkar 3 from the first two films?

This is much better. I loved the first Sarkar and still prefer it over Sarkar Raj. Not that Sarkar Raj was bad but given a choice I’d pick the first one. Sarkar 3 is the new generation Sarkar. It has been shot differently with new technology. I haven’t seen the entire film but have watched a few scenes, which reminded me of The Godfather. I didn’t do Sarkar 3 with 1 and 2 in mind; it is a fresh film and a fresh story for me.

How was the experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan?

Absolutely wonderful! He is legendary in his work. Not just work, he is legendary in pretty much every way. There is a sea of knowledge right in front of you to observe and to learn. It was wonderful working with him and observing him. He guides you. This remains till date the best experience that I’ve ever had.

You have played a good guy and a bad guy. Which one do you prefer? Which is more challenging?

It depends on what the good guy is doing and what the bad guy is doing and getting done to him. Just because you are good, doesn’t mean your life is not a challenge. If you are bad, doesn’t mean your life is a challenge all the time. A character is a part of a story. It depends on what challenges the script has put for that character. Your job as an actor is to overcome the character’s challenge. That’s why they say acting is not as easy as it seems.

Do you like playing negative roles?

I don’t mind as long as the character is integral to the story. If there was no villain, the hero would not be a hero. He would have nothing to overcome. If you see my roles, my negatives have had a lot of positive in them. For instance, in Udaan, they called me a negative father but all I was trying to do is get my son a good job so that he doesn’t face the problems that I have faced. In Kaabil, I was trying to protect my brother. I don’t mind playing Mogambo also! (Laughs)

You have increased the audience’s expectations with your performance. How do you live up to that?

That is my challenge and growth as an actor. Even I think what next? I don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring, but I hope I don’t fall into the trap of doing the same thing. I have completed 26 years as an actor. I can only hope that somebody thinks of something new (for me). They should consider me capable of working in challenging roles.

Did you struggle in Bollywood?

I am thankful to God that the struggle period came. If that didn’t come, maybe I wouldn’t be there in the industry till now. The struggle comes into your life for a purpose; it comes to teach you something. Some people don’t learn and they wither away. Some people embrace the struggle and learn. The actor in me has become stronger because of that struggle. The struggle continues every day. Life is a struggle.

Does nepotism exist in Bollywood?

I don’t know! Even if it does, what do I have to do with that? I have never experienced it. My equation with someone may not be the same as yours. I can’t judge that person based on what you think about him. If you are good, good things will happen to you. If you are not a good person, probably good things will not happen to you in the end. Life has to come full circle.

What are your upcoming projects?

My upcoming projects are Munna Michael along with Tiger (Shroff) and Nawaz (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and Lucknow Central with Farhan (Akhtar).