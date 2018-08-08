Romance and comedy on the cards for Nawazuddin Siddiqui !

There is no denying that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a powerhouse talent , whose presence and versatility had him star in films with the industry’s Khans , playing both nemisis and friend with films like Kick, Talaash , Raees and Bhajrangi Bhaijaan.

With the success of Sacred Games, the star was praised by the international press for playing one of the finest gangsters onscreen. However, Nawazuddin , who is all about the versatility will now be stepping into a lighter space with a spate of films in the romance and comedy genre.

If that wasn’t all , after working with the biggest superstars and Gen-X actors like Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff, Nawaz, will now be seen opposite young female actors including Athiya Shetty in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’, Italian actress Valentina Corti in Tannishtha Chatterjee’s directorial debut, Sanya Malhotra in Photograph and Rasika Duggal in Manto.

Says an industry source, “Nawazuddin has truly proved his versatility as an actor and manages to hold his own even within an ensemble star cast and opposite heavyweight superstars. Filmmakers are now queing up to cast him in romantic and comedy roles , something that he is very excited to explore. He has managed to break out of the space that actors of his Calibre are normally stereotyped in and is even being cast opposite young actresses”.