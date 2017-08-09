Rohit Shetty To Direct Ranveer Singh In An Action Film

Rohit Shetty, who is one of the most successful directors of Bollywood is currently busy filming Golmaal Again. The director has confirmed that he and Ranveer Singh will be collaborating soon.

A few months after directing Ranveer Singh for a popular ad commercial, Ranveer Ching Returns, ace director Rohit Shetty had confirmed that he will be directing the actor in a film soon. Ranveer is primarily known for his comic genre of films. It would be interesting to see Ranveer Singh being directed by Rohit.

According to reports in DNA, Rohit Shetty confirmed that he would be working with Ranveer, “I am going to direct Ranveer very soon. The film will go on floors after he completes Padmavati and Zoya Akhtar’s film. It is going to be a raw, action film.”

Rohit also revealed that he is not worried about how his films are doing at the box office, “It’s a phase and it has happened in the past too. I remember when we were making Golmaal Returns, the film industry was going through a lull period. This is just a phase and will not last. There is no need to panic and worry about what kind of films to make. This keeps happening every five years and I know it will end soon.’’

Furthermore, The filmmaker’s movie Golmaal Again is going to fight the box office battle with superstar Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar. Talking about it Rohit said, “We have clashed with some film or the other on every Golmaal release. There are only 52 Fridays in a year, so clashes will happen. I have watched the trailer of Secret Superstar with Aamir Khan, it’s going to be a great film. Thankfully, the genres are different. Besides on Diwali, there is definitely space for two films.”

On being asked if Kareena Kapor Khan will be doing a cameo in the film, he said, “If I have to, I will do a whole film with her. Also, when you see the film, you will know why we needed a girl like Parineeti in this film.”

It will interesting to see the director –Actor duo working together. We hope to get more details of the movie soon.