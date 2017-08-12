Rohit Shetty On Why Ram Lakhan Was Shelved, Singham 3 & More

Ram Lakhan – a 1989 film that starred Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff was reportedly to be remade by Rohit Shetty. Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor’s name popped up to play the leads but Rohit has a different story to tell.

Makers even launched the first look reading the name of the film with Policeman’s cap hanging over it. Rohit Shetty confirming the news of its getting shelved to IANS, says, “Two big heroes don’t want to work together. They just want to promote each other’s films on social media. I don’t know why they are insecure. So, it’s not happening.”

Asked about making more Golmaal films, he said, “If this one will work, I will make another part but only with the right story.”

Rohit also talks about the plans of making Singham 3, “It’s a very big brand. It’s given us a lot of respect. We will definitely make Singham 3. We make films for the audience. When they will want us to stop, we will stop,” he said.

2017’s poor box office performance is a concern for Rohit too, Shetty said, “It has been a very bad year. There have been years like this. I still remember when I was doing Golmaal Returns (2008), we had the same lull period. After every five years, there comes a period like this. It’s bad for the industry.”

He is currently busy wrapping up the last schedule of the venture. Golmaal Again, the fourth installment of the franchise is produced by Rohit Shetty Pictures in association with Reliance Entertainment and Mangal Murti Films. The film is set to release this Diwali, October 2017. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Johnny Lever and Tabu.