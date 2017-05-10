Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, son of veteran stuntman and action choreographer M.B. Shetty, says according to him actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Ajay Devgn are the “khatron ke khiladi” of Bollywood.

The Golmaal director launched the eighth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi with all the contestants here on Tuesday.

Rohit said: “From my point of view, I feel Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty are the ‘khatron ke khiladi’ of Bollywood. I am seeing them since I was an assistant director in films. That time there were no special effects, cables and CGs (computer graphics) and they used to perform real action sequences in their films all by themselves.”

The filmmaker made a dashing entry to the tunes of Singham at the event on Tuesday.

Talking about the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, he said: “All things are live on this show. There are no special effects or computer graphics in this show. After a gap of two years, I felt it was like coming home. And we are shooting this season in Spain which is really exciting.

“For me, it’s not just a show… It’s an emotion. From the last three, four years we are working on new format of the show. I feel this will be the best season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ as this time around we have best line up in terms of contestants. This season audience and contestant will experience some really thrilling and new stunts which haven’t been shown on the small screen earlier.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi, with a theme of ‘Pain in Spain’, will be telecast on Colors. It will have contestants like Geeta Phogat, Heena Khan, Lopamudra Raut, Ravi Dubey, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Nia Shama, Shiney Doshi, Shantanu Maheshwari and “Bigg Boss” fame Manveer Gurjar.