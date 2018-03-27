Kareena Kapoor Khan is without a doubt one of Bollywood’s most iconic actresses, with fans fawning over everything she does. Even other actors and friends of hers admire her, and one of them is popular TV actor Rohit Roy.

Rohit and Kareena are actually childhood friends, and in a recent post on Facebook, he shared an amusing story about the actress from their childhood, along with a recent photo of them together. He also lauded her for everything she had achieved, and teased her a bit, calling her a little girl and a princess.

On his post, the TV actor said, “So I’ve known this girl since the time she was 14.. what’s amazing is that since then, she has become the biggest star the film industry has seen but she hasn’t changed A BIT!! The same down to Earth, no-nonsense yet effervescent girl I knew.. hardly meet her now but whenever I do, I’m transported to that day when 4 is us drove back in my car ( I was so worried it would stall) from Mehboob studio under the worst Mumbai deluge I’d seen up until then and reached her house to find it flooded!! What followed next was the image which has stayed with me! Armed with buckets and mop cloths, the 4 of us were busy mopping up the floor before Karishma reached home !! She still continues to be that little girl in spite of being the diva ( comes quite naturally I must add) she is regarded as !! God bless u Bebo and I hope u continue to remain that little girl always .. PS: Even her marriage to a prince didn’t change her into some la di dah.. u know why? Coz she was always a little princess to begin with! “

Rohit was last seen on the big screen in the 2017 Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil alongside his brother Ronit. Kareena, on the other hand, will be returning to the big screen in Veere Di Wedding. She previously acted in Udta Punjab in 2016.