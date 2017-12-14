As we all know Rohit Dhawan was writing a script for his next film. According to a report in DNA, the director will not feature his star brother, Varun Dhawan. But now, it looks like Hrithik Roshan has been roped in for the movie.

A source told the daily, “Rohit and Hrithik know each other well and had been planning to work together for quite some time. When Rohit got the basic idea of the film, he bounced it off to Hrithik who liked it a lot and asked him to develop the story at the earliest.” The first draft of the script is ready and Rohit is fine-tuning it now. Adds our source, Once the final script is in place, Hrithik will work out the modalities and sign on the dotted line. As of now, he’s okayed it verbally.”

The source also spoke about the movie being a superhero flick. He also added that this might be a different genre, “It’s a superhero film. After Krrish, this will be yet another sci-fi flick for Duggu, but it’s not similar to his Krrish avatar. Plans are afoot to make the movie on a grand scale. Rohit wants it to be one of the biggest films made in this space. With the amount of VFX and CGI available today, he wants to make the best use of it. The aim is to make it at par with Hollywood superhero films.”

Furthermore, the source added Sajid also played an important role in bringing Hrithik on board, “For Sajid, the Dhawans are like family. So, he played an instrumental role in getting Hrithik on board for this film.”

Apparently, the shoot dates will be finalized by Rohit soon. “Hrithik begins Super 30 now. Then, he will move on to Siddharth Anand’s film, which features Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He starts shooting for it around April next year and will wrap it by October end. Rohit’s movie will happen simultaneously as the makers want to release it in 2019.” he added.