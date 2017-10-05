Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini’s warehouse here has been robbed. The Mumbai police are on the lookout for a domestic servant suspected for the crime, officials said here on Thursday.

The theft came to light late on Tuesday after the servant suddenly went incommunicado since five-six days prompting her manager to visit the warehouse in D.N. Nagar, Andheri west.

The items lost include stuff like props, costumes, statues and imitation jeweleries, — probably mistaken for real — and other assorted material, which was generally used by her for film shoots and shows, collectively estimated to be worth around Rs 90,000.

A complaint was lodged with Juhu Police station against the suspect servant who was acting as a caretaker of the warehouse premises, Assistant Commissioner of Police D. Bhargude told media persons on Wednesday.

ACP Dattatray Bhargude said, “A case of theft has been registered and we are on the lookout for the accused. Since the investigation is underway I cannot provide any details.”

An accomplished dancer and actress known as the “Dreamgirl”, Hema Malini is a Lok Sabha MP from Mathura and will celebrate her 69th birthday on October 16.

Incidentally, in 2010, Hema Malini had reported a theft of jewelleries worth over 80 lakh also allegedly involving a domestic servant, from her Goregaon home.

