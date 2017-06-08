ALTBalaji, India’s largest digital platform for exclusive and original content launched with 6 original shows in Indian languages, 3mn downloads and a watch time of more than 100 mn minutes so far have announced an interesting thriller RAGINI MMS 2.2.

The show will revolve around the life of Simran, played by Riya Sen and Ragini, played by Karishma Sharma. The uncanny hauntings that they witness at an old deserted college are at the heart of the story. Running behind the scandalous MMS CD, which has thrilling mysteries and dark secrets to unwind, is what awaits the two in search to fight the freakish energy that surrounds them. The show has some eye-popping instances and unknown twists coming your way, which will leave you horrified yet anxious!

The shoot has already commenced with the sexy siren and as one of the main characters of the show, we’re sure Riya Sen is going to charm the audiences all over again!

RAGINI 2.2 will stream soon on ALTBalaji.

The actress was last seen in a Bengali film titled Dark Chocolate which released in 2016. Riya has worked as an activist and appeared in an AIDS awareness music video with the aim of dispelling popular myths about the disease. She also helped raise funds for pediatric eye-care.

Her first commercial success in her film career was with Style, a 2001 Hindi low-budget sex comedy directed by N.Chandra. Some of her other notable films include producer Pritish Nandy’s music film, Jhankar Beats (2003) in Hinglish, Shaadi No. 1 (2005) and Malayalam horror film Ananthabhadram (2005).

All the best Riya for your new show!