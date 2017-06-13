Riteish Sidhwani has clarified that all characters in Inside Edge are fictional and not based on any person in real life, especially the character of Richa Chaddha.

The ace producer took to Twitter and wrote,”Would like to clarify that all characters in @InsideEdgeAMZN & the one played by @RichaChadha_ is fictional & not based on any individual”

A few days back the first teaser of Inside Edge was released and it has been ruling the internet with more than 9.6 lakhs views on YouTube.

There were speculations and rumours that Inside Edge is inspired by true events and someone’s life, but Riteish Sidhwani has put all speculations to rest with his latest tweet.

Inside Edge is a web series launched by Riteish Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s, Excel Media & Entertainment in association with Amazon Prime Video.

The series is touted to be the first web series which will showcase what all happens behind the game of cricket.

Inside Edge follows the ups and down of a cricket team and all that which comes with it i.e. greed, ambition, corruption, passion, courage, love, and even some cricket.

The teaser of the web series gave us a glimpse of the craze of cricket, the money and the evil games behind the game of cricket.The show will launch on Amazon Prime video on July 10th.

We have seen how well sports dramas work when it comes to the audiences. The recent release of Sachin: A Billion dreams can be said as a good example for that. The docu-drama based on the life of Sachin Tendulkar was lauded by the audiences. Surely, a web series on the sport could also work well.