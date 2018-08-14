Riteish Deshmukh Writes An Emotional Note & Remembers Father Vilasrao Deshmukh On Death Anniversary!

On the death anniversary of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, his son and actor Riteish Deshmukh got nostalgic and penned an emotional post.

The actor-producer on Tuesday tweeted: “I look up at the sky and I talk to you, what I wouldn’t give to hear you talk back. It’s been 6 years. There is one thing that changed when you left, everything. Miss papa.”

Riteish Deshmukh remembers father on death anniversary
Along with the post, he has also uploaded a few photographs of his father.

Vilasrao Deshmukh died due to multiple organ failure.

