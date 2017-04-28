Vinod Khanna passed away in Mumbai on Thursday morning following a battle with cancer, marking the end of an era in Hindi film industry. He was 70.

His last rites took place in last evening at the Hindu Crematorium, Worli. The funeral was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dia Mirza, Arjun Rampal, and Chunkey Pandey among others.

However, the late star’s good friend and colleague Rishi Kapoor was not happy with the turnout at the funeral. Rishi went on a Twitter rant to show his anger over current generation stars over not attending the funeral of yesteryear’s superstar Vinod Khanna.

In a series of tweets, the 64-year-old-actor showed his disappointment at the film fraternity for attending the funeral in such small numbers.

He started his rant by saying, “Shameful. Not ONE actor of this generation attended Vinod Khanna’s funeral. And that too he has worked with them. Must learn to respect.”

The veteran actor tweeted, “Why this? Including mine and thereafter. When I die, I must be prepared. None will shoulder me. Very very angry with today’s so called stars.”

He even showed his anger with the stars for attending Priyanka Chopra’s event a day before Khanna’s death in big numbers but not for the funeral. “Angry. Met so many chamcha people last night at Priyanka Chopra’s do last night. Few at Vinod’s. So fuckn transparent. So angry with them.”

When asked about Ranbir Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor, the Kapoor & Sons actor said “Yes it has been expressed earlier on social media my wife and Ranbir are out of the country. Would never had been reason not to be there.”

The veteran actor was hospitalized and later discharged from HN Reliance Foundation and Research Centre in Girgaum, Mumbai due to severe dehydration. Vinod Khanna’s recent movies include Dilwale, Dabangg, Players, and Dabangg 2 among others.