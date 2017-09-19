Rishi Kapoor Rants About A Bad Cartoon On RK Studio Fire

Rishi Kapoor is known for his witty tweet that irks people but recently it was his turn to be upset online when he saw a cartoon about the recent fire at RK Studios.

Sharing the cartoon, Rishi wrote, “This is bad. We take objection to this kind of depraved sick humour.” The cartoon shows RK studios burning as Raj Kapoor (from the world beyond) says ‘Fire is a good omen in my life, It all began with Aag’. Aag was Raj Kapoor’s first film as a director and producer and it was also the first to product from RK Studio.

This is bad. We take objection to this kind of depraved sick humour. https://t.co/oNNhrZe7Ng — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 18, 2017

On 16th September, the RK studio in Mumbai was seen sending plumes of black smoke which looked uncontrollable for 15 firefighters and five water tankers who reached the spot within 10 minutes of the fire being reported.

A portion of the Kapoor family’s iconic RK Films And Studios caught fire on September 16. “A studio can be built again but the loss of the irreplaceable memorabilia and costumes of all RK Films, is tragic for all. Fire took it away,” tweeted Rishi, son of the studio’s founder, the legendary Raj Kapoor.

A Studio can be built again but the loss of the irreplaceable memorabilia and costumes of all RK Films,is tragic for all. Fire took it away — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 16, 2017

Trending :

The blaze gutted one of the main shooting venues — the set of dance reality TV show Super Dancer Season 2, but the shooting was not underway.

The studio was the venue for movies like Jis Desh Me Ganga Behti Hain (1960), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973), the debut film for Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), Prem Rog (1982), Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), which was the founder-actor’s last film before his death in June 1988.

Raj Kapoor headlined R K Studio and was only taken over by his son Randhir Kapoor after the legendary actor’s death in 1988. Raj Kapoor’s brother directed Prem Granth and Rishi Kapoor also helmed Aa Ab Laut Chalen under the production brand based in R K Studio – R K Films.