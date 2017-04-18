Rishi Kapoor Comments On Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover’s Spat In The Wittiest Manner!

Actor Rishi Kapoor is known for creating controversies with his tweets. The veteran actor always has a say on the happenings of the day and his newest targets were Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover.

For over a month now, Kapil and Sunil have been in the news thanks to their fallout which led to the latter’s exit from Kapil Sharma Show. Rishi Kapoor made a rather interesting comment on this when he tweeted, “IPL. There is a look alike of @KapilSharmaK9 in the team of Sun Risers Hyderabad. Anyone finding @WhoSunilGrover in any team? Mil jao yaaron!”

While the comment hinted at Kapoor wanting both comedians to patch up soon, the tweet received a surprise reply. It was from none other than Sunil Grover. The comedian said, “@chintskap @KapilSharmaK9 Sir, I am not playing this season coz I am retired hurt. Best Regards.”

It seemed like a genuine advise from Rishi Kapoor considering the actor had recently appeared on the show to promote his autobiography ‘Khullam Khulla’. The actor had appeared on the show along with his wife Neetu Singh and had a great time with the performers on the show.

For those not aware, things turned ugly between Kapil and Sunil after the former hurled a shoe at Sunil in a flight and abused him and others from the show after getting drunk. Post the incident, Sunil refused to come back on the show and also his other co-stars, Chandan Prabhakar, Ali Asgar left the show.

Kapil Sharma is now coping with the falling TRPs by hiring new members on the show. Senior comedian Raju Srivastav has now come on board and also, Kapil’s ‘bua’ on the show, Upasna Singh has returned.

Kiku Sharda also continues to be a part of the show, who was earlier popular as Bumper – The Nurse, along with Sunil Grover’s Dr. Mashoor Gulati character.