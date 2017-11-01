Rishi Kapoor And Anirudh Tanwar To Star In Rajma Chawal

Leena Yadav, who directed critically acclaimed Parched, is all set to direct her next, Rajma Chawal, with Rishi Kapoor in the lead. The film goes on floor on November 7 in Delhi and is expected to wrap up by December-end in a start to- finish schedule.

The film will revolve around a father-son duo and deals with generation gap-related conflicts. Anirudh Tanwar plays Kapoor’s son.

Anirudh Tanwar debuts on screen as Rishi Kapoor’s son, director Leena Yadav says,”The idea behind the film is to illustrate how everything happens over the mobile phone today. People would rather catch up over a chat than have a proper conversation and this affects parent-children relationships.

Parents are struggling to cope with technological advancements and Rishi Kapoor portrays the many shades of a father, from funny to intense. Anirudh has trained at Lee Strasberg theatre and film institute and is a perfect fit. I’ve wanted to work with him since a long time.”

Leena further informs that Amyra Dastur helps the father-son overcome their differences and the title rajma-chawal plays an important part in the narrative as Indians are emotionally connected to food. “Whenever I talk about rajma-chawal, it evokes a smile as people are reminded of home. There couldn’t have been a more perfect title for a father-son relationship.”

Apart from this Rishi Kapoor will soon be seen with Amitabh Bachchan in 102 Not Out. The film will hit theaters in December 2017.