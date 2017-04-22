It was announced in 2016 that Richa Chadha has forayed into production alongside her acting work for a powerful short film which premiered at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The film titled Khoon Aali Chithi (Written in Blood) is a powerful narrative of an innocent love story set amidst the turmoil in Punjab in the early 90s and what starts as a love story ends with tragic circumstances. The film is now set to release on 25th April and has been directed by Richa’s friend Rupinder Inderjit and will be released by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films.

The first look of the film has now been released along with its trailer and posters:

Richa Chadha is the latest to join the bandwagon of female actors such as Lara Dutta, Juhi Chawla and Anushka Sharma who have turned producers in B-Town. She has worked in critically acclaimed films such as Gangs Of Wasseypur I and II (2012) and Masaan (2015). The 30-year-old actress was last seen in Omung Kumar’s Sarbjit (2016) in the role of Sarabjit Singh’s (Randeep Hooda) wife. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had essayed Sarabjit’s sister Dalbeer Kaur for which she was honoured with the highest prestige of Indian cinema— the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in Mumbai yesterday.

On the work front, Richa will next be seen in Sudhir Mishra’s upcoming political thriller film Aur Devdas in the role of Paro. The film also stars Rahul Bhat as Devdas, Aditi Rao Hydari as Chandramukhi, Saurabh Shukla, Dalip Tahil, Anil George, Deepraj Rana, Saurabh Tyagi and Anurag Kashyap among others.

Richa is also working in films like Cabaret and Love Sonia. Cabaret, a romantic movie has been written and produced by Pooja Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar. It has been helmed by Kaustav Narayan Niyogi. Love Sonia, directed by Tabrez Noorani boasts of an ensemble Indian and international cast including Demi Moore, Mark Duplass, Freida Pinto, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Adil Hussain and Rajkummar Rao among others.