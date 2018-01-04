Richa Chadha’s Bholi Punjaban Character Gets A Drink Named After It!

Dishes and Drinks named after Bollywood celebrities are a hot trend in India. Several food joints and hotspots across India take the idea of etching popularity of actors and the characters they play on screen in a form of a dish or a drink named after them.

Previously, there have been dishes named after Sanjay Dutt served as Chicken Sanju Baba in a Mumbai restaurant, a special restaurant called Bhaijaanz was earlier opened as a stand-alone restaurant in Mumbai, a Cocktail served in Oman as Shoabtini dedicated to Akshay Kumar, Millions of Shake dedicated to Priyanka Chopra in West of Hollywood and so on.

The latest entrant to join the bandwagon is actress Richa Chadha. A popular lounge in Mumbai has come up with a cocktail named after Richa’s popular character Bholi Punjaban from Fukrey franchise. The film became one of the most popular films of 2017 making it a supremely successful film in a year that was otherwise met with mediocre settlements at the box office. The cocktail has been named as Bholi Bhali Punjaban. The drink is infused with litchi fruit juice.

The drink will be offered to the patrons in a customised bottle with Bholi Punjaban’s image on the bottle. The drink is all set to launch this week in Mumbai and will be available exclusively in the lounge.

When asked Richa she said, “I am happy that this iconic character Bholi Punjaban will make people happy. Hic Hic. I thought it was a great idea from the folks at Truu Tramm Trunk. I am flattered”

With the launch of a cocktail now Bholi is all set to become a permanent part of popular culture.