Richa Chadha To Turn Writer For Her Next Production?

For those who follow the amazingly talented Richa Chadha on social media would know that apart from having a strong voice, the actress also has a unique individual sense of humour. Not many know that Richa is funny not just in reel life but also in her real life.

She has shown her versatility with every film she has worked on and continues to do so. She is an actor, comedian, producer, author and now soon going to make a debut as a writer for a film she will be producing next year.

Richa has in the past year done quite a few things within the comedy space. She made her debut on TV with a comedy reality show on TLC called Queens of Comedy, and not just that she even made her stand up stage debut a few weeks back and succeeded at it.

Her recent release, Fukrey Returns has turned out to be a plus affair where she brings back her role as Bholi Punjaban. Furthering her association with comedy, she is now all set to pen down a comedy script which she’s working on currently. Richa was encouraged by her colleagues and friends to take up writing and now she’s all set to make a debut next year with her first script which we hear she herself will be producing.

When asked Richa she said,” Comedy is my new favorite genre. Of course, I will continue to do all kinds of films, but I enjoy comic roles as they don’t take a toll on you and your well-being. Especially a film like Fukrey, where the cast comprises of friends is sheer pleasure. I made some new friends on Queens of Comedy earlier on as well. I am hoping to develop a comic script too.”

Richa, who also hosted a comedy show on television titled “Queens of Comedy”, told IANS, “I do not understand why people think that women cannot do justice to a comedy role. We have had a history of leading ladies who played extremely funny roles in films from the black and white era.”

“From Madhubala, who acted in a film like Chalti Ka Nam Gadi to Sridevi in Mr India, we have had so many actresses who have great comic timing.”

However, she said, “I think we do not allow women to play funny parts thinking they are supposed to be pretty, which is the stereotypical thought. So I would say, do not ask such question, because it encourages stereotype. We have a history of it.”