Bollywood has been making several female centric films over the past few years. Considered as a quantum leap by a lot of people, the Hindi film industry has announced a string of other women centric films that happen to be based on or inspired by the lives of badass women.

Here’s looking at the Bollywood actresses who will be playing female trailblazers on screen.

Richa Chadha – Shakeela Khan

Richa Chadha is currently shooting for the second season of Inside Edge. Having done several critically acclaimed roles, Richa is all set to portray the South film star, Shakeela Khan, in the latter’s biopic. Shakeela, who was an adult film star has acted in multiple Malayalam films and was deemed to be competition by several South male actors of the time. Richa will begin shooting for the film in August and is definitely set to knock this one out of the park.

Taapsee Pannu -Womaniya

Anurag Kashyap’s Womaniya which is inspired by the lives of India’s oldest female sharpshooters will see Taapsee Pannu portraying one of the role of Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, respectively, who hail from Johri district, Uttar Pradesh, and entered the world of shooting post the age of 50. These Revolver Dadis, as they are called, have won several national championships and have inspired several women to take up the sport.

Kangana Ranaut – Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

The Queen actress, who is shooting for Mental Hai Kya, with Rajkummar Rao, will soon be seen as Rani Lakshmibai, the warrior queen of Jhansi being directed by Krish. The film is based on the life of Rani Lakshmibai and her fight with the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

Shraddha Kapoor – Saina Nehwal

Shraddha Kapoor has been roped in to play the badminton champion in the latter’s biopic directed by Amole Gupte. The Baaghi actress has recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film with Shahid Kapoor, Batti Gul Meter Chalu and will soon work on the biopic

Reem Shaikh – Gul Makai

Gul Makai a biopic based on the life of Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, who is the youngest Nobel Prize winner and the role of the young UN ambassador will be played by Reem Shaikh of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehelata Hai fame.