Richa Chadha: “Fukrey 3 Will Happen!”

Actress Richa Chadha says a true feminism wave will arrive in Bollywood when better roles will be written for women.

“Actresses are speaking up, which is a good thing because actresses are speaking up more than actors. But I don’t know whether there is a feminism wave in Bollywood (or not),” Richa told IANS.

“It will truly be amazing if better parts are written for women and better films are made with women and those films make money at the box office. Then we can truly say that it has arrived,” she added.

Richa has established a permanent place in Bollywood through non-conventional roles from portraying a hot-headed don in Fukrey to a small-town girl fighting taboos around sex in Masaan.