Director Ram Gopal Verma is known for his obnoxious tweets that grab attention every now and then. This time, the director had something good to say about Aamir Khan but not his contemporaries.

After watching Dangal, the director was floored by Aamir’s performance and dedication in portraying the character of wrestler Mahavir Phoghat.

Although, going by his way, after complimenting Aamir for his work, the director started to take digs at Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for their incompetency when it comes to Aamir’s work.

