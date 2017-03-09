Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has landed in legal trouble over his alleged sexist tweet about Sunny Leone on International Women’s Day.

Yesterday, RGV tweeted, “I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives”.

The tweet didn’t go well with few and director Varma soon landed in legal soup.

Goa based female activist filed a complaint against RGV in Mapusa Police station against his sexist tweet and requested to block the director’s twitter account permanently.

Ram Gopal Varma soon replied that he’ll file a counter complaint by tweeting, “Filing counter against OverActivist wid 212 followers which wud b her family n friends, for disrespecting 18 lakh followers of @SunnyLeone”.

Share your thoughts on this by commenting below.