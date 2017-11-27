Taimur Ali Khan is the one of the cutest kid of Bollywood. He’s been in the news since the time he was born. The kid is often clicked with his parents at public appearances. Kareena Kapoor Khan has been spotted several times with the munchkin posing for the paparazzi.

Taimur’s birthday is around the corner and everybody is keen on knowing what are baby Taimur’s birthday plans. The cute kid will turn 1-year-old on 20th December and looks like his mom has spilled the beans on his birthday plans.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a statement to the media at Manish Malhotra’s fashion show. The actress said, “Well, it’s going to be a family affair. It’s not going to be a big Bollywood party like how everyone sees it. It’s his first birthday and he should be with his family — his parents and his grandparents. It’s going to be a small intimate thing.”

Look’s like the Kapoor family is planning to keep a closed affair on Taimur’s birthday! Furthermore, aunt Karisma Kapoor had also revealed at a media interaction, “Yes, Taimur’s birthday is arriving and it is a special moment for us. The family is really very excited and thrilled about the same. We will have a family get together of sorts, and will not be having a big celebration.”

While star kids are always under the media glare, the little Nawab, Taimur Ali Khan has certainly been a favorite of the paparazzi. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy shooting for her next movie Veere Di Wedding which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania. Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her comeback into films post her pregnancy through this film. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Saffron Broadcast & Media Ltd., and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Production.