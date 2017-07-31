Kajol is one such actress, who is known for not mincing her words and is brutally honest. She will not play with words, but keep it straight in front of you without any fabrication.

In a recent interview, Kajol confessed how her husband, Ajay Devgn has to face the repercussions of her unabashed honesty at social gatherings. On being asked about the consequences of being blunt, the actress said, “Ajay (Devgn) blasts me every other day. I can’t take diplomacy seriously even though it lands my husband in trouble with people in the industry. At parties, he chides me for saying things as it is. But believe me, I say things in the nicest of ways with the best of intentions. Fortunately for me, people forgive me a lot. It’s difficult to be diplomatic. I’ll forget what you lied about.”

Kajol feels blessed as she thinks that despite being ‘straight on one’s face’ people forgive her. When asked about that one thing she hates about Bollywood, the actress quickly answered, “I hate airport looks. It’s idiotic. It’s ridiculous to look perfect all the time. I am not walking in heels with perfect lipstick. After long flights, everyone looks like they survived a calamity. It’s fine.”

She further elaborated on the topic, saying, “Actors have dehumanised themselves. We hold ourselves to these impossible standards because we’ve created them. Looking a certain way is an issue we’ve created. I wear regular stuff, clothes which are comfortable. It’s not airport fashion. It’s what normal people wear. I can’t wear stilettos while travelling. Flats were created for a reason. What is size zero? I don’t understand it. I can’t allow critics to pressure me.”

Kajol is currently promoting Velaiilla Pattadhari 2, directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth, and also starring Dhanush. The film also has Amala Paul, Samuthirakani and Saranya Ponvannan playing pivotal roles and will release in Hindi as well, titled VIP 2 – Lalkar. The film’s music has been composed by Sean Roldan and is set for a grand release.