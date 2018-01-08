Republicdayweekend: Padmavat V/S Padman! The Biggest Clash Of 2018

After getting delayed and facing several controversies, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavat will finally see the light of the day. Padmavat is now all set to break the box office records on January 25, 2018. With Padmavat’s release, we will see the biggest clash of 2018 as it is clashing with Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte’s Padman.

The official announcement of the film’s release was made on Twitter by trade analyst, Taran Adarsh. He wrote, “#Padmavat to release on 25 Jan 2018… #RepublicDayWeekend.”

Padmavat which was titled Padmavati earlier was first supposed to release on December 1, 2017. But now, the film has got a green light from the Central Board of Film Certification. Recently, CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi clarified that they had asked for five modifications to get a U/A certificate and the film’s title to be changed to Padmavat. It seems the whole team and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have agreed to this and now it is finally releasing.

Earlier, the members of Karni Sena and Rajput community protested against the film in different states of the country. They had also warned the makers to not release the film. Even a few days back, the Karni Sena said that they want all India ban and they will talk to PM Narendra Modi about the same. Speaking to the media, Karni Sena’s Lokendra Singh Kalvi said that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali should forget dreaming about the film’s release.

Trending

He said, “All efforts of Bhansali and (Central Board of Film Certification) shall go down the drain as we will never allow the screening CBFC of Padmavat anywhere in India or abroad. We are still adamant on our demand. Let there be a complete ban on the release of Padmavat.” He also demanded a complete ban on the Ghoomar song. He said, “We don’t want any changes in the said song, however, we demand a complete ban on the same.”

Well, after all the drama from past few months, this news about the release will be a huge sigh of relief for the makers!

Padmavat stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.