Renowned TV Entertainer Barry Chuckle Passes Away At 73

Television entertainer Barry Chuckle, best known as one half of the Chuckle Brothers, is no more. He was 73.

Barry, whose real name was Barry Elliot, starred alongside his younger brother Paul Elliot for more than 50 years.

“I’ve not just lost my brother, I’ve lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend,” said Paul, thesun.co.uk reported on Sunday.

Earlier this year, the brothers returned to the small screen with a new show “Chuckle Time”.

They had started their careers as ‘The Chuckles‘ on talent show “Opportunity Knocks” in 1967 before making their name with BBC show “ChuckleVision” in the 1980s and 1990s.

The “ChuckleVision” show was one of the longest running children’s programmes on the BBC continuing for 22 years from 1987 to 2009.

Barry’s manager Phil Dale said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that the family announce that Barry passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Ann and all his family.”