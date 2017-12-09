Remo D’souza On Replacing Abbas-Mustan: I Am Not Exactly Getting Into Their Shoes

After the final announcement of the Race 3 team with Anil Kapoor being the last piece of the puzzle, the movie is all set to soar now. Remo D’souza, who has replaced Abbas-Mustan the directors of the two instalments of Race, hopes to do justice to his role as a new addition to the popular franchise. He commented while talking to PTI, “Abbas-Mustan are super good directors, and I have always looked up to their films. They are the master of the thriller space. I am not exactly getting into their shoes as Race 3 is little different from the earlier ones, but I am happy I got to direct it and I hope I make them proud.”

With Salman Khan coming on board, D’souza said the Race series just got bigger. “If a superstar or a big star is coming into a franchise, it always takes the franchise up. Of course, Salman Khan joining Race 3, it is definitely heading up.”

Apart from Salman, Anil and Jacqueline, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. Anil Kapoor is the only actor to have starred in all three instalments of the franchise. The whole cast of Race-3 has been replaced excluding Jacqueline Fernandez who has been a part of Race-2 earlier.

Trending

Talking about Bobby Deol’s lean patch at the box office, ABCD director said, “You can’t compare an actor’s work to the box office results of his previous films. He will be seen in a new avatar in this film; we are hoping people will like him.”

The film is scheduled to be shot at Abu Dhabi and Mumbai. The team has already wrapped up the shooting of 20 percent of the movie.

The makers have already locked Eid 2018 for the release of ‘Race 3‘.