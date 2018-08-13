Mumbai police had estimated a crowd of 3000 for Sridevi’s last journey when she suddenly and unfortunately passed away on 24th February 2018. However more than 40000 grieving fans came from throughout Mumbai and throughout India to have a last glimpse of their beloved superstar. Mumbai had never seen such frenzy since superstar Rajesh Khanna had passed away. The masses came spontaneously on their own to join her.

Bubbly and effervescent Sridevi was a powerful actress and a terrific dancer. Today, on her birthday, let us remember her by listing out her top ten movies, with a special focus on the songs and dances.

Sadma. Sridevi plays the role of a who becomes like a 6 year girl. Kamal Hassan who gets her cured but ironically she forgets him after regaining memory. The performances of both stars were awesome and Ilaiyaraaja‘s music was special. Aye Zindagi Gale Lagaa Le (Suresh Wadekar) and Surmayee Ankhiyon Mein (Yesudas) are songs hummed even today. Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted that Sadma was his favorite movie.

Himmatwala starring Jeetendra and Sridevi was one of the biggest hits of the 1980’s. Music was by Bappi Lahiri and the nation danced to “Nainon Mein Sapna (Kishore-Lata) and “Taki O Taki” (Kishore-Asha). It was remade recently with Ajay Devgn playing Jeetu Ji’s role and Tamannah playing Sridevi.

Tohfa starred Jeetendra, Sridevi and Jaya Prada. This super hit movie had some amazing duets. “Pyar Ka Tohfa Tera” “Gori Tere Ang Ang Main” “Ek Aankh Marun Toh” were by Kishore-Asha while “Albela Mausam Kehta Hai Swagtam” was by Kishore-Lata.

Nagina was a one of the best snake fantasies ever and one of the biggest hits of any women-centric movies. Amrish Puri showed himself to be a commanding villain. Main Teri Dushman, Dushman Tu Mera” by Lata ji is one of her most iconic dances.

Mr India is yet another cult status movie. While Anil Kapoor was Mr India and Amrish Puri put in yet another stellar performance as arch-villain Mogambo, Sridevi as Miss Hawa-Hawaii stole the show as well. “Hawa Hawaii” by Kavita Krishnamurti, Karte Hain Hum Pyaar Mr. India Se” by Kavita-Kishore and Kaate nahin kat-ti ye din ye raat by Kishore-Alisha are immortal songs.

Chandni, directed by Yash Chopra starred Sridevi, Rishi and Vinod Khanna in a heroine dominated movie. Each and every song of this block-buster movie was a superhit and Sridevi as Chandni indeed took the country by storm.

Lamhe was a rare “flop” movie which won super reviews as well as best movie and best actress awards. Probably Indian audience was not ready to accept a daughter falling in love with the man who loved her mother. Kabhi Main Kahoon by Lata and Hariharan continues to remain one of the all time romantic songs.

Chaalbaaz saw Sridevi re-enacting Hema Malini’s Seeta aur Geeta double role and reducing superstar Rajinikanth and leading hero Sunny Deol to “sidekicks”. Na Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai showcased her amazing dancing skills.

Judaai saw Sridevi act with Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar in yet another woman-centric movie. She went out at the top for a 15 year sabbatical from movies with a best actress award.

English Vinglish was Sridevi’s comeback movie and what a performance she put in as an Indian lady who tries to learn English after being mocked by her family. Amitabh Bachchan had an amazing cameo in this movie.

Happy Birthday Sridevi.