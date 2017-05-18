Remembering Reema Lagoo: The actor’s most memorable films

The Indian theatre, film and television world on Thursday morning woke up to the news of the untimely demise of veteran actress Reema Lagoo, one of Bollywood’s favourite on-screen mothers. The industry’s love for her talent and her warm-hearted nature was evident in the outpouring of tributes over social media and during her last rites.

Reema died following a cardiac arrest early on Thursday morning, a family source said. She was 59 and breathed her last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, in Andheri west, where she was rushed shortly after midnight.

Her cremation took place in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon in the presence of her family members as well as celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, Shreyas Talpade, Rakesh Bedi, Raza Murad, Anang Desai, Sulabha Arya and Ashoke Pandit.

The actress started her career which Hindi and Marathi films in the late 70’s. Reema Lagoo is best-known for her roles as a loving mother. She has played Salman Khan’s mother in Maine Pyar Kiya, Saajan and Hum Saath Saath Hain, Sanjay Dutt’s mother in Vaastav, Akshay Kumar’s mother in Jai Kishen, Kajol’s in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Madhuri Dixit’s in Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Reema Lagoo was also known for starring in the Indian TV serials like Tu Tu Main Main and Shriman Shrimati, Naamkaran and many more.

Today we decided to give a tribute to her stellar record in Bollywood by helping you relive some of her best performances. Here are a few movies in which Reema Lagoo stole our hearts:

Maine Pyar Kiya

Reeme Lagoo broke off her B-grade shackles and emerged as the nation’s coolest mother with Maine Pyar Kiya. This Rajshree movie was the one which had a ‘Mom’ and not a ‘Maa’. Her brilliant performance made her one the best Mom in Bollywood.

Vaastav

In this movie, she played Sanjay Dutt’s mother, in which her character kills her gangster son. She gave the most realistic performance in the movie, for which she was also nominated by Filmfare.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

When Salman and Shah Rukh are in a movie, it’s really difficult to grab the audience’s attention. But here Reema was very much successful in capturing it only with her brilliant performance which made the character appealing.

Kal Ho Na Ho

Who can forget Aman Mathur’s helpless mother? She knew Aman is a terminally-ill patient, and his chances of surviving are extremely low because he needs a transplant. Hats off to Reema ji, who gives justice to her character as a strong mother!

Jis Desh Mein Gangaa Rehta Hai

Well this movie had everything, laughter, happiness, sadness, emotions and much more. Reema Lagoo could pull off the character really well. Few people believe this movie had Lagoo’s best performance till date.

Share us your favourite character played by Reema Lagoo in the comment section below!