Inder Kumar – the chocolate guy who marked his way to Bollywood from Masoom passed away post midnight after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Andheri residence. He was seen in many films and Indian Television’s one of the most popular shows – Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

He played some memorable roles in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi alongside with Akshay Kumar, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and Wanted with Salman Khan. He was loved for his sugary looks back in the late 90s and early 2000s.

He rose to prominence when he portrayed the character of the famous Mihir Virani opposite Smriti Irani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He became a famous household face after doing this daily soap. He made his comeback on TV with Zee TV’s Fear Files but that was just for a single episode.

Inder played the role of Salman Khan’s adopted brother in his film Wanted. He always enjoyed a great bond with Salman Khan. He also has his share of controversies. Inder also starred in movies like Tirchhi Topiwale, Kunwara, Baaghi, Gaja Gamini, Maa Tujhe Salaam and much more.

Trending :

Related Link

Related Link

Raveena Tandon who worked with Inder Kumar expressed her shock over Twitter. She tweeted, “Omg shocking news. Worked with him in “khiladiyon ka Khiladi” Too young to go.May his soul rest in peace. God give strength to his family”

Omg shocking news.worked with him in “khiladiyon ka khiladi” Too young to go.May his soul rest in peace.God give strength to his family🕉 https://t.co/GMTvRdg6Gh — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 28, 2017

Isha Koppikar who was in a relationship with Inder for almost a decade is finding very hard to hold up her emotions. She had a conversation with Bombay Times where she said, “I just got to know about it. I am deeply grieved. This should not happen to anyone. Inder was too young. He was only 43 and is survived by a wife and little daughter. I am extremely shocked and saddened and feel deeply for his family, especially his wife and brother Goldie, who always stood by him like a rock.”

We all wish his soul should rest in peace!