Manisha Koirala was recently in the news for her casting in the much-talked about Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor. She has been roped in, to play the character of Nargis, Sanjay Dutt’s mother in the film. While we remember her for all the hard hitting roles from films like Dil Se, Lajja Bombay and others, we recently laid our hands on a video featuring her, which is jaw-dropping.

The actress is seen in a completely different avatar in it. With a wrinkled face, she looks unrecognizable in a aged look. After the video went viral, confusing many people if she actually looks like this now, we found out that the video is a teaser of her upcoming film Dear Maya.

Take a look at the video here:

The film has been helmed by Sunaina Bhatnagar who was earlier an assistant to director Imtiaz Ali.

Talking about ageing, “You have to evolve with time. I feel one should age gracefully, tastefully and with acceptance… So that is really important. I feel one should evolve with the time,” said the actress, at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2016.

While she does believe that the Dutt biopic is her comeback, talking about playing Ranbir’s mother, the actress said, ” “I am choosy about the films I want to do. I am happy they (makers) chose me for the film. I just looked at the role and the story. I was not really thinking about it being a mother’s role. I like Ranbir as an actor and he is looking like him (Sanjay).”

The film also stars Dia Mirza as Manyata Dutt , Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Sonam Kapoor as Dutt’s former lover and Anushka Sharma in a cameo.

The film is still untitled and kick-started shooting during January and is set to have a 2017 release.