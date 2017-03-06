Was Rekha Secretly Married To Sanjay Dutt? The Truth Is Out!

Recently there were reports claiming that veteran actress Rekha was secretly married to Sanjay Dutt. The rumors surfaced after stories of the news being mentioned in the actress’ biography became viral. According to reports, this marriage was the reason that Rekha still wears the ‘sindoor’.

After the news became viral, writer Yasser Usman, who has penned her biography rubbished the news saying there is no such mention of a marriage in the book.

He mentioned it to a leading daily that there were rumors about an affair when Rekha and Dutt were working on their 1984 film Zameen Asmaan. When talks about a possible marriage appeared in the news, Sanjay Dutt cleared the airs in a magazine interview claiming them to be false.

It was a talk of the town then, thanks to the official denial by Dutt.