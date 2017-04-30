Baahubali 2 is rocking the box office charts currently with its amazing collections. The film has managed to make it to make a collection of over 200 crores in two days and that’s certainly an achievement. The sequel which released after two years of the first part has been lauded by critics and audiences.

One thing very significant about the film is the amazingly crafted look of the star cast of the film. Since it is a fantasy fiction film, the larger than life sets, the dramatic costumes, have been the highlight. Here’s a glance at the real life pictures of your favorite characters – Mahendra Baahubali, Bhallala Deva/Pallvallthevan, Bijjaladeva and Sivagami Devi, Maharani Devasena, Avanthika, Kattappa

Take a look at the Baahubali star cast from reel to real life:

The lead actor, Prabhas has almost give 5 years of his career to these two films, which required him to undergo a lot of physical changes. Also, other actors such as Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Anushka Shetty, underwent a lot of make-up and styling to eventually get the right look for their characters.

While we loved them as Baahubali, Sivagama, Devasena and Katappa in the film, their look in real life is quite starkly different from the film.

After the stupendous success of the film, actress Ramya Krishnan even took to Twitter to thank all the viewers.

She tweeted, “Love you all. Without your love, affection and support I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so overwhelmed. Jai Mahishmati.”

During an interview on CNN-News18’s “Now Showing”, Anushka Shetty also mentioned that people rarely get to play a character who transforms from a young person to an old lady, read a statement from the channel.

“I feel Rajamouli has given me a whole arc of a woman’s life… from being a young girl to a woman, a mother… it’s beautiful,” Anushka said.

Helmed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles.