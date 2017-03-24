Received support from Mumbai Police to shoot ‘Daddy’: Arjun Rampal

National Award winning actor-producer Arjun Rampal, whose forthcoming film ‘Daddy‘ is based on gangster turned politician Arun Gawli, says Mumbai Police was quite supportive during the film’s shooting.

However, the actor is little worried about the certification for the film since it has a political backdrop.

The actor, who was present here at FICCI Frames 2017 along with director Ashim Ahluwalia, told the media: “Since Gawli is a gangster and politician and we are projecting the character as authentic as possible, shooting a major part in real location was risky. But we received huge support from Mumbai Police to shoot the film, they did not object.”

About fears on film’s certification, he added: “When I started the film I did not think too much about it. But now that you people are talking about it, I am a little worried.”

The actor, who has co-written the script for the first time, went through an extensive research work to bring out the authentic story of Gawli.

Ashim, also a National award winning film director, attempted to capture different phases of Gawli’s life in the film with intense detailing in appearance, production designing and screenplay.

Considering the fact that his earlier film “Miss Lovely” was screened at various international film festivals, including Cannes, he tried to cater the film “Daddy” for both Indian and international audience.

Arjun Rampal was last seen in the avatar of a police sub-inspector alongside Vidya Balan in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller drama Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh. Let’s see how nicely he fits into the shoes of the 61-year-old gangster-turned-politician, whose gang used to operate in Central Mumbai areas once upon a time.

Produced, co-written and acted by Arjun Rampal, the film is tentatively slated to be released in July.