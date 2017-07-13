IIFA has always been about Indian films abroad. From the performances to the awards and even the style diaries of celebrities, everything adds to the glitz and glam quotient of the event.

Over the years, IIFA has been the most star-studded and awaited award show of all times. With so much of glam and excitement, the award show also attracts a number of controversies.

The 18th IIFA awards will be held in New York this year over 14th and 15th July. The two-day celebration is all about celebrating Bollywood. It is known for championing Indian cinema and all the artists who have contributed in taking Hindi cinema beyond the realm of our own nation.

Since the excitement is building up for this year’s event, we take a look at the controversies that have happened.

When Feroz Khan was seen in High Spirits

In 2002, the veteran actor Late Sadhna was being felicitated and given a lifetime achievement award. Yash Johar & Karan Johar gave away the award to the yesteryear actor while Feroz Khan climbed the stage in allegedly drunk position while praising his co-star Sadhna.

When Shatrughan Sinha commented on Amitabh Bachchan

We all know Shatrughan Sinha and Amitabh are not really buddies. In 2008, Shatrughan had commented on the nomination list where ‘Guru’ had the maximum number of nominations. He said, “Sab kissika beta hai, ya kissiki bahu, ya kissiki biwi”

When B’Town Stars Boycotted IIFA

In 2010 Sri Lanka was declared as the venue for that year. Tamil groups started a protest and asked everyone to either boycott the awards or change the venue. According to them, Sri Lanka needed to be shunned as their military officials had killed Tamils in large numbers last year in the war that led to the decimation of the Tamil Tigers.

The South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce later announced a boycott and said it would shun the Bollywood actors who would choose to go to Sri Lanka. Thereafter, IIFA brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan and his family along with Shah Rukh Khan and many others stayed away from the event. In fact, Amitabh Bachchan had also shot for a promotional video in Sri Lanka and met the then Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa before he backed out.

When a Fan ran up to the Stage and grabbed SRK’s legs

In 2011 a fan ran up to the stage and grabbed Shah Rukh Khan’s feet. The actor couldn’t do much but to wait for others to help him get away. The actor was sweet enough to promise to meet the fan later backstage.

When Kareena Kapoor Khan greeted her Ex Shahid Kapoor

This moment came across as a shocker in 2014 IIFA when Kareena Kapoor Khan went on the stage with hubby Saif Ali Khan and greeted her ex-flame Shahid Kapoor with a warm Hi!

When the Ram Lakhan Duo Anil and Jacky Shared cold vibes

Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff were one of the hottest hero Jodis of their times. The good buddies seemed to exchange cold vibes while presenting the award to their Ram Lakhan director Subash Ghai. However, on the IIFA stage when the duo came to present Subhash Ghai with the Lifetime Achievement Award, there was a palpable tension. While Jackie decided to let Ghai do the talking, Anil begged to differ and even went on to say that unlike his colleague he would love to talk about his director friend.

We soon hope to see the new IIFA event and see who grabs the attention this time! Are you excited?